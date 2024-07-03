Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.28. 347,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

