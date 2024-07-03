Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 1,831,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

