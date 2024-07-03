Denali Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 6,755.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $45,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 77,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

