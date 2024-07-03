Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 193,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.