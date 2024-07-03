Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the quarter. Navient makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Navient worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 358,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,001. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

