Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Merchants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

