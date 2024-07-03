Denali Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DNOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DNOW by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DNOW by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DNOW by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

DNOW Stock Up 1.9 %

DNOW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 409,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,413. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.