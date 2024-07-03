Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $131.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

