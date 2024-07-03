Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 1,279,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

