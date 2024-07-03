Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.64. 297,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,002. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

