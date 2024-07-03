Denali Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Celanese Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CE traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,343. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

