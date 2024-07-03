Denali Advisors LLC Sells 34,500 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KRO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 162,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.19. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -330.42%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

