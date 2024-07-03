Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries ( NASDAQ:DSWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

