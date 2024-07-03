DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DKS opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.