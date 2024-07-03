DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DKS opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
