DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $200.12. 611,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

