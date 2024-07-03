DigiByte Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $126.20 million and $6.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00610188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00118569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00273631 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00070010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,108,122,662 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

