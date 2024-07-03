Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Altiora Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Altiora Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,403 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 26.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $98,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 825,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,601. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

