Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

