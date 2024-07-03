Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 58,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 407,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $486.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

