Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 13,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

