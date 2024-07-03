Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. 47,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Docebo

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.