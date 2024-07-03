DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $566.06 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.0056602 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,096,029.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

