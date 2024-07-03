Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 111,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMA. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 4,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,853. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

About Doma

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.