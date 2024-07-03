Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders purchased a total of 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

TSE D.UN opened at C$18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.09.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

