Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507,335 shares during the quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 325,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,050. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

