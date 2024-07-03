Dudley & Shanley Inc. Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 0.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 76,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

