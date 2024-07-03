Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,484 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 5.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

