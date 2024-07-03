Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 960,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Duluth Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,660. Duluth has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

In other news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.