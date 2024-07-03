DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $9.87. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 29,980 shares.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

