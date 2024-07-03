DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $9.87. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 29,980 shares.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
