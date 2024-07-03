Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $216.86. 68,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.