Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

