EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

