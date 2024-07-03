Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

