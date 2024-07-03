Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
