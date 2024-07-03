Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETG opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

