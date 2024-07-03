Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 43,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

