eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 22,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. 979,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

