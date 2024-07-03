eCash (XEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $619.50 million and $5.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,935.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.63 or 0.00613166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,723,626,548,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,723,623,423,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.