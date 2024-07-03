E&G Advisors LP Buys 376 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.