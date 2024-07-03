E&G Advisors LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.