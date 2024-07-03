E&G Advisors LP Has $229,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.08. 983,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.28. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.57 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

