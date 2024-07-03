E&G Advisors LP Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 207.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 963,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.