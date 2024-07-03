E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,310. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

