E&G Advisors LP Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after acquiring an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.