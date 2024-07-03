E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,381. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

