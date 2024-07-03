ELIS Price Up 24.2% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $105,331.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,337.66 or 0.99978392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00075669 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04364587 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,048.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

