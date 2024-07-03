Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.