Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $7.50 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $756,141.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,479,243 coins and its circulating supply is 78,497,599 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

