Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ERF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

