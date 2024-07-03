EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Raised by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in EnerSys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

