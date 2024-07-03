Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EHAB. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enhabit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares during the period.

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB stock remained flat at $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 120,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.